Calendar » Black Coal, Thin Ice Screening

November 12, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

The Carsey-Wolf Center and The Confucius Institute presents Black Coal, Thin Ice, winner of the Golden Bear award at the 2014 Berlin International Film Festival. A post-screening Q&A with professors Mayfair Yang, Michael Berry, and Bhaskar Sarkar will follow.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required to guarantee a seat.

Synopsis: Chinese director Yi'nan Diao goes the opposite way in his chilly whodunit, Black Coal, Thin Ice, the story of a disgraced small town detective who reunites with a former partner, when a new murder case appears oddly similar to the one that caused their downfall.

Pollock Page: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock

Ticket Reservations: https://www.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&e=4371cd03c7b42f14c49290aefc534933

Box Office Phone: 805-893-5903 Email: [email protected]