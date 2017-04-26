Calendar » Black Liberation: The Rose that Grew from Concrete (Alicia Garza)

April 26, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Social justice activist, organizer, and co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter, Alicia Garza shares her unflinching call-to-action against discrimination in the U.S. while galvanizing individuals to fight for freedom and justice for all Black lives. Alongside Opal Tometi and Patrisse Cullors, Garza helped transform what was once a viral hashtag and social media force into a grassroots national organization and a global human rights movement. Currently the special projects director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Garza has dedicated her life and career to fighting for equality and justice for all.