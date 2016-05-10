Calendar » Black Star Lines: Afrofuturism Across the Black Cultural Cosmos

May 10, 2016 from 6pm - 7pm

Afrofuturism generally refers to fictive, futuristic, artistic expressions of Blackness—tomorrow’s Black aesthetics today. Our view of Afrofuturism is ever-expanding, revealing a universe that reaches beyond fiction and includes the orbits of many planets including history, politics, and philosophy. Join four scholars as they take us "Black to the future" on a journey to the constellations of music, visual art, theater, literature, and many other stars along the way. Panelists will include: playwright and Assistant Professor of Theater and Dance from Colorado College, Idris Goodwin; Professor of Black Studies and Sociology at UCSB, George Lipsitz; Associate Professor of English and Black Studies at UCSB, Stephanie Batiste; and doctoral student of Ethnomusicology at UCSB, Alex Blue V. The panel will be followed by a reception where existential turntablist DJ Frane will improvise an audiospiritual expedition through the space-funk diaspora.