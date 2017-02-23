Calendar » Black Without God: A Conversation about Atheism in African American Life

February 23, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

This panel works with and across the boundary between the secular and religious to discuss the question of Black atheism and how it affects Black lives. Sikivu Hutchinson is the author of Moral Combat: Black Atheists, Gender Politics, and the Values Wars— first book on atheism to be published by an African-American woman. William David Hart, professor at Macalester College, researches the intersection of religion, ethics, and politics. James Edward Ford III, Assistant Professor at Occidental College, researches African-American literature, black radicalism, psychoanalysis, and Messianism.