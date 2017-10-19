Calendar » Black Women and the (Re)Making of the Nation’s Capital

October 19, 2017 from 6:00 PM

Colored No More introduces Black women in the nation’s capital at the turn of the 20th century. Treva Lindsey documents how they engaged in struggles for equality and freedom in a world in which Jim Crow racism, and sexism thrived and offers an analysis of how black women continue to dramatically impact the communities in which they live. Treva Lindsey is Associate Professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Ohio State University. She specializes in black feminist theory, women’s history, and popular culture studies, and offers an analysis of how black women continue to dramatically impact the societies, economies, and communities in which they thrive.