Calendar » Blast Off! Gunpowder Press Launch

April 4, 2014 from 7:00pm

The first two Gunpowder Press books, published by David Starkey, are Mouth & Fruit by poet laureate Chryss Yost, and The Tarnation of Faust, by David Allen Case. Please join us at SBCC Fe Bland Forum for a reading from these two new collections. No host reception follows at Brewhouse.