Calendar » Blazing Saddles at the Granada Theatre!

May 24, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

On Tuesday, May 24th, the Granada Theatre kicks off this summer's most anticipated film series "Comedy Tonight: The Films of Mel Brooks" with a very special screening of comedy cult favorite, Blazing Saddles!

In this satirical take on Westerns, Blazing Saddles, crafty railroad worker Bart becomes the first black sheriff of Rock Ridge, a frontier town about to be destroyed in order to make way for a new railroad. Initially, the people of Rock Ridge harbor a racial bias toward their new leader. However, they warm to him after realizing that Bart and his perpetually drunk gunfighter friend are the only defense against a wave of thugs sent to rid the town of its population.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this cult classic on the Granada’s cutting edge 4k digital cinema system! Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=7955 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.