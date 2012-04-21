Calendar » Blended Family Coaching Seminar and Book Signing

April 21, 2012 from 9:12a.m.

Blended Family Coaching Seminar will include topics such as Communication, Boundaries, Getting healed from past relationships so you can move ahead successfully in new relationships, and much more. Pam and Ron Rohr are a very blended family of yours, mine, ours and theirs and have been coaching other blended families for more than a decade. They get the difference between a first marriage and a second because they have lived it.