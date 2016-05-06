Blenders Fundraiser for La Patera Elementary Home of the Greatest Principal
Kick off the weekend with a nice, healthy and yummy treat!
Please join us for a Blenders fundraiser to support
La Patera Elementary School!
Thank You Blenders for Helping our School!
When: Friday, May 6, 2016 from 7AM-10PM
Where: 5743 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117
How: Must redeem this flyer or show flyer on phone to the cashier and La Patera will get 50% from the proceeds of sales on smoothies, bowls and juices only
Tell all your family and friends!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Elizabeth Lara
- Starts: May 6, 2016 7:00am - 10:00pm
- Price: 50% of Proceeds will be donated to LA Patera
- Location: 5743 Calle Real, Goleta
- Website: http://www.goleta.k12.ca.us/schoolsites/lapatera/sample-page/calendar/