Calendar » Blender’s & La Patera Elementary Fundraiser

April 10, 2015 from 7:00 AM - 10:00PM

Kick off the weekend with a nice, healthy and yummy treat! Please join us for a Blenders fundraiser to support La Patera Elementary School! Thank You Blenders for Helping our School! When: Friday, April 10, 2015 from 7AM-10PM Where: 5743 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117 How: Must redeem this flyer or show flyer on phone to the cashier and La Patera will get 50% from the proceeds. Tell all your family and friends!