Blessing Empowerment of Buddha Vajrasattva

December 14, 2013 from 10:00am - 4:30pm

Saturday, December 14 – Blessing Empowerment of Vajrasattva

Kelsang Wangpo will grant the empowerment of Vajrasattva. By deepening our reliance on Buddha Vajrasattva, we will cleanse our mind of delusions, negativities, and obstacles holding us back from reaching our full inner potential. The schedule for the Saturday is:

9:30-10am Registration

10am Empowerment

Noon-1pm Lunch

1:30-3pm Commentary

3-3:30pm Break

3:30 – 4:15pm Prayers & Meditation

Sunday, December 15 – One-day Vajrasattva Retreat

Kelsang Wangpo will lead a short Vajrasattava retreat with guided meditations. There will be three sessions:

1:00 -2:00pm

2:30 – 3:30pm

4:00-5:00pm

December 16 – 21 – Week-long Vajrasattva Retreat

During the week, we will combine Vajrasattva practice together with a very special practice called ‘Offering to the Spiritual Guide’. Each session will consist of guided meditations focusing on specific techniques to purify our negative karma. You may attend any or all sessions:

Each morning the first session of the day is 7:45-9am.

The second session each day is 10-11:15am.

The third session each day is 4-5:15pm.

The fourth session of the day is 7-8:15pm. (There will be no evening sessions on Monday and Wednesday–instead, weekly classes will continue as usual on those days.)