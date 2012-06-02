Calendar » Blessing Empowerment of Wisdom Buddha Manjushri

June 2, 2012 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Kelsang Wangpo will grant the Empowerment of Manjushri in the morning (10am-12pm). After lunch he will give teachings on the practice (2-3:30pm), and the day will conclude with chanted prayers and meditation (4-5pm). Lunch is included in the cost, however, pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Pre-registration can be easily completed with our PayPal link online, by calling the Center at 563-6000, or email us: [email protected] Note: please arrive between 9:30 and 10am.