Blessing of the Animals

May 30, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Blessing of  the Animals

Spiritualist Church of the Comforter

1028 Garden Street

Saturday, May 30,  12 -2 pm

 

BLESSING

Bring your animal companions to be Blessed (Pictures work too)

Certificate of Blessing is available $5 suggested donation

 

FREE SPIRITUAL HEALING

Our Spiritual Healers will work with your animal

 

LOOK-A-LIKE CONTEST

With prizes

Do you look like your animal?  Let our judges decide.

 

SUZAN VAUGHN

Pet Psychic and Animal Communicator

Bring your animal or a picture of your animal.

Private readings from 10 am to 3 pm ($35)

Contact Rev. Judy to schedule an appointment.805-965-4474

No large dogs, please.  Bring a picture instead.  (Free parking at jury lot across the street from church.)

 

