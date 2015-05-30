Blessing of the Animals
Spiritualist Church of the Comforter
1028 Garden Street
Saturday, May 30, 12 -2 pm
BLESSING
Bring your animal companions to be Blessed (Pictures work too)
Certificate of Blessing is available $5 suggested donation
FREE SPIRITUAL HEALING
Our Spiritual Healers will work with your animal
LOOK-A-LIKE CONTEST
With prizes
Do you look like your animal? Let our judges decide.
SUZAN VAUGHN
Pet Psychic and Animal Communicator
Bring your animal or a picture of your animal.
Private readings from 10 am to 3 pm ($35)
Contact Rev. Judy to schedule an appointment.805-965-4474
No large dogs, please. Bring a picture instead. (Free parking at jury lot across the street from church.)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Spiritualist Church of the Comforter
- Starts: May 30, 2015 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
- Price: $0 to $35
- Location: 1028 Garden Street Santa Barbara
- Sponsors: Spiritualist Church of the Comforter