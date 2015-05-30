Calendar » Blessing of the Animals

May 30, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Blessing of the Animals

Spiritualist Church of the Comforter

1028 Garden Street

Saturday, May 30, 12 -2 pm

BLESSING

Bring your animal companions to be Blessed (Pictures work too)

Certificate of Blessing is available $5 suggested donation

FREE SPIRITUAL HEALING

Our Spiritual Healers will work with your animal

LOOK-A-LIKE CONTEST

With prizes

Do you look like your animal? Let our judges decide.

SUZAN VAUGHN

Pet Psychic and Animal Communicator

Bring your animal or a picture of your animal.

Private readings from 10 am to 3 pm ($35)

Contact Rev. Judy to schedule an appointment.805-965-4474

No large dogs, please. Bring a picture instead. (Free parking at jury lot across the street from church.)