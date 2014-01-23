Calendar » Bliggity Black:Blacker Than Black

January 23, 2014 from 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Eritrean artist Mahader Tesfai will be having a solo exhibition of his newest mixed-media artwork, from 2011-2013. Mahader is best known for his colorful works on canvas and wood that combine paint, ink, and collage to create powerful images of Africans. Using overlapping faces and bodies, this show explores a beautiful spectrum of African identities while constructing images of resistance and power.