Calendar » Blind Summit Theatre, The Table

November 6, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/index.aspx or (805) 893-3535

Hit Show of the Edinburgh Festival

Santa Barbara Debut

Blind Summit Theatre

The Table

Wed-Fri, Nov 6-8 / 8 p.m.

A must-see evening of “astonishingly accomplished puppetry.” The Telegraph (U.K.)

A cantankerous puppet with a cardboard head is having an existential crisis on a table. Blind Summit, theatrical innovators who have created puppetry for Anthony Minghella, Complicite and Danny Boyle’s Olympic Opening Ceremony, presents epic puppetry inspired by Beckett, the Bible and IKEA. Hilarious, beautiful and occasionally profound, this show is a visual feast of Bunraku puppetry. “With considerable wit, Blind Summit proves once again that when you’re working in miniature, you don’t have to think small” (The Guardian). (Recommended for ages 13+ due to strong language.)