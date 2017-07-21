Friday, March 23 , 2018, 11:59 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Blissful Boutiques at Four Seasons Resort Biltmore Santa Barbara

July 21, 2017 from 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Blissful Boutiques will be having a summer event at the Four Seasons Resort Biltmore Santa Barbara on Friday July 21st. This event is open to the public and is offering free valet parking.  Grab a drink at the bar and then join us in the Palmera Garden for some very unique and sparkling treasures.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 21, 2017 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Price: Free Admission
  • Location: 1260 Chanel Drive Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.lmgvendorevents.com
 
 
 