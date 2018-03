Calendar » Blissful Boutiques at Four Seasons Resort Biltmore Santa Barbara

July 21, 2017 from 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

JOIN US FOR A DAY OF FUN FILLED SHOPPING WITH LOCAL ARTISANS AND INDEPENDENT ASSOCIATES OFFERING THEIR ITEMS FOR SALE

FEATURING:

AZ DESIGNZ, AC MILLER DESIGNS, PETITE AND POSH, DC BLUE DESIGNS, ORGANIC GREENS SKIN CARE, ET BONI SUCCI, PHAT LIP SENSE, LOLLIBODY COLLECTIONS, PAMPERED CHEF, MONICA’S CREATIONS, RUBY RIBBON, CASHEW CASHEW, LULAROE, SCOTTIS HANDCRAFTED DESIGNS AND A FEW MORE.

THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

COMPLIMENTARY VALET PARKING

PRESENTED BY: BLISSFUL BOUTIQUES