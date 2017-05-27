Calendar » Paseo Nuevo’s Makers Market presented by Blissful Boutiques

Paseo Nuevo’s Makers Market presented by Blissful Boutiques

May 27, 2017 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Blissful Boutiques, LMG Vendor Events is a Company that supports and creates events for local artisans, small business people and vendors of all types. My goal is to have high quality events from Santa Barbara North County to Ventura County that showcase my network of vendors. We will be at Paseo Nuevo on the 4th Saturday of each month starting May 27th. Please come and support your local artisans and crafter's.