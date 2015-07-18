Calendar » Blondes vs. Brunettes Santa Barbara

July 18, 2015 from 11: a.m.

On Saturday, July 18, at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Blondes vs. Brunettes® flag football game will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. The two teams, divided based on the age-old rivalry between blondes and brunettes, aim to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s disease among a new generation. Funds raised will benefit the care, support, advocacy and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. In addition to the headlining Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game, spectators can join the tailgate party, which begins at 11 a.m. Fans can also win raffle prizes, enjoy foods and drinks and other fun activities. Tickets are $20 to attend and watch the game. For more information visit act.alz.org/BvBSB or call 800.272.3900.