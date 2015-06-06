Blood Drive
June 6, 2015 from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Be a Local Hero and Donate Blood!
The Blood Mobile will be at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH - Parking Lot
All donated blood will benefit our local hospitals. Sign-up to donate blood online at: Blood4life.org – sponsor code 8900.
For FAQs and information on donating blood, visit www.UnitedBloodServices.org.
ALSO...Join us before or after donating blood for a pancake breakfast in the Fireside room and patio area (8:30-10:30 a.m.)
- Organizer/Sponsor: United Blood Services
- Starts: June 6, 2015 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta
- Website: http://www.gslcms.org
- Sponsors: United Blood Services