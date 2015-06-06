Calendar » Blood Drive

June 6, 2015 from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Be a Local Hero and Donate Blood!

The Blood Mobile will be at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH - Parking Lot

All donated blood will benefit our local hospitals. Sign-up to donate blood online at: Blood4life.org – sponsor code 8900.

For FAQs and information on donating blood, visit www.UnitedBloodServices.org.

ALSO...Join us before or after donating blood for a pancake breakfast in the Fireside room and patio area (8:30-10:30 a.m.)