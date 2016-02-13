Blood Drive - Goleta
February 13, 2016 from 9:00am - 12:30pm
BLOOD DRIVE with United Blood Services
Where: GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH - Parking Lot
380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta
Time: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
All donated blood will benefit our local hospitals. Select your time slot online at: Blood4life.org – sponsor code 8900.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 13, 2016 9:00am - 12:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
- Website: http://www.gslcms.org