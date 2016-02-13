Calendar » Blood Drive - Goleta

February 13, 2016 from 9:00am - 12:30pm

BLOOD DRIVE with United Blood Services

Where: GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH - Parking Lot

380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta

Time: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

All donated blood will benefit our local hospitals. Select your time slot online at: Blood4life.org – sponsor code 8900.