Blue Christmas Service

December 15, 2013 from 7 p.m.

Montecito Covenant Church will be hosting a Blue Christmas Service on December 15th at 7:00 pm. For many, the holidays are a time of pain, loss, and sorrow. Our Blue Christmas Service is designed to offer sacred space for those who are grieving and will serve as a safe place to reflect and pray. 671 Cold Spring Rd, Montecito, CA 93108. Please call the church office with any questions, 805 969-0373.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Montecito Covenant Church
  • Starts: December 15, 2013 7 p.m.
  • Location: Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road
