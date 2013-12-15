Calendar » Blue Christmas Service

December 15, 2013 from 7 p.m.

Montecito Covenant Church will be hosting a Blue Christmas Service on December 15th at 7:00 pm. For many, the holidays are a time of pain, loss, and sorrow. Our Blue Christmas Service is designed to offer sacred space for those who are grieving and will serve as a safe place to reflect and pray. 671 Cold Spring Rd, Montecito, CA 93108. Please call the church office with any questions, 805 969-0373.