Calendar » Blue Gold: World Water Wars Free Film Screening

November 8, 2017 from 6:00 P.M. - 9:30 P.M.

Come out for a free screening of the powerful documentary Blue Gold: World Water Wars. Arrive at 6 p.m. to hear local and state water experts frame the evening's event while enjoying light snacks with beer and wine for purchase. Stay after the film to partake in a lively conversation about the water challenges we face today and solutions on the horizon.



RSVP at Facebook.com/events/246518869210628



Organized by The Adventure Capitalists, Oniracom & The Sandbox Santa Barbara.



6-7 p.m. Water expert talk

7-8:30 p.m. Screening

8:30-9:30 p.m. Discussion