Blue Gold: World Water Wars Free Film Screening
Come out for a free screening of the powerful documentary Blue Gold: World Water Wars. Arrive at 6 p.m. to hear local and state water experts frame the evening's event while enjoying light snacks with beer and wine for purchase. Stay after the film to partake in a lively conversation about the water challenges we face today and solutions on the horizon.
Facebook.com/events/246518869210628
Organized by The Adventure Capitalists, Oniracom & The Sandbox Santa Barbara.
6-7 p.m. Water expert talk
7-8:30 p.m. Screening
8:30-9:30 p.m. Discussion
Event Details
- Starts: November 8, 2017 6:00 P.M. - 9:30 P.M.
- Price: Free!
- Location: 414 Olive Street
- Website: Facebook.com/events/246518869210628
