Blue Mass n

Blue Mass

September 15, 2014 from 6:15 PM - 9:00 PM

Junipero Serra Assembly of the Knights of Columbus will sponsor a Blue Mass, celebrated by Rev. John Love, to honor and pray for our local fire, law enforcement, and military services on September 15 at 6:15 at St. Raphael's Parish church. A dinner will follow at the Parish Hall with Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi, the City of Goleta Chief of Police, as speaker. All uniformed members of the services will be guests of the Assembly. The cost for others will be $15. Reserve a spot with Richard Scholl at 964-6384.