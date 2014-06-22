Calendar » Blue Visions: Underwater Photography from Mexico to the Equator, presented by Richard Salas

June 22, 2014 from 2:00 - 3:30

Jump in feet first on an adventure with photographer Richard Salas in a visual presentation of his book Blue Visions: Underwater Photography from Mexico to the Equator. Salas brings the audience along a dive with hundreds of hammerhead sharks; through the undersea world of the Pacific Islands; and shares the plights of many underwater animals. Salas' work shows that our lives are inextricably linked with the life of the ocean.

Book signing will follow presentation.

For tickets, visit http://www.sbnature.org/tickets/ or call (805) 962-2526 ext.101