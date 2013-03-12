Calendar » Blues at the Crossroads Two

Blues at the Crossroads Two Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Tue, Mar 12 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $40 : General Public $18 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Blues at the Crossroads Two: Muddy and The Wolf The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson, with James Cotton, Jody Williams, Bob Margolin and Tinsley Ellis