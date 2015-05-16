Calendar » Blues Cruise BBQ

May 16, 2015 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Downtown Santa Barbara presents a new community event to kick off the summer season called the Blues Cruise BBQ on Saturday, May 16th. The event will take place in conjunction with the State Street Nationals Car Show and will feature BBQ plate dinners, live music featuring Blues Hall of Fame band Lookin’ for Trouble, and family entertainment. Festivities kick off at 5pm and continue until 10pm. Net proceeds will serve as a fundraiser for Downtown Santa Barbara and will benefit the ever popular Downtown Holiday Parade.

BBQ plate dinners feature Santa Maria style tri-tip and chicken BBQ with food sales and family entertainment beginning at 5pm. Antique and Classic cars will cruise up State Street and park around the loop at De La Guerra Plaza beginning at 6pm, to allow up close viewing.

Beginning at 7pm, Lookin’ for Trouble takes the stage to bring the blues to Casa de la Guerra, with beer and wine sales inside until 10pm. Lookin’ for Trouble is made up of four talented musicians doing their own fresh take on the blues genre reminiscent of your favorite blues, soul and rockabilly tunes. With tight performances and energetic sets, this blues band is playing to packed houses all over Los Angeles. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid in a live auction for “An Evening with Miss Aretha Franklin at the Santa Barbara Bowl,” along with a few other special downtown experiences to be auctioned off by the evening’s host/emcee, Downtown’s Citizen of the Year, John Palminteri.

The Blues Cruise BBQ is presented by Downtown Santa Barbara, Inc., in cooperation with State Street Nationals, Santa Barbara’s only Premier Car Show, featuring hundreds of antique and classic cars scheduled to fill ten blocks of State Street on Sunday, May 17th from 9am to 4pm.

Early bird and group tickets for the Blues Cruise BBQ on Saturday, May 16th can be purchased in advance, $15 for adults and $10 for kids, at http://bluescruisebbq.eventbrite.com or call (805) 962-2098. Beginning May 1st, ticket prices go up to $18 for adults and $12 for kids. Tickets at the event will be $20 for adults and $14 for kids.