Blush Live Patio Session ft. Bryan Titus Trio

February 23, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Join Blush for a night of live music on our covered, heated patio enjoying indie folk sounds from this week's artist Bryan Titus Trio

Date: Thursday February 23, 2017
Time: 8pm - 10pm

Indulge in delicious food including options from our 3 for $30 Thursday menu offering 3 courses for $30, while sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to great music with good company.

Happy Hour: 5-6pm 
Dinner Specials: 5-Close
Check out and enjoy the newest additions on our dinner menu!

 

