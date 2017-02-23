Calendar » Blush Live Patio Session ft. Bryan Titus Trio

February 23, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Join Blush for a night of live music on our covered, heated patio enjoying indie folk sounds from this week's artist Bryan Titus Trio



Date: Thursday February 23, 2017

Time: 8pm - 10pm



Indulge in delicious food including options from our 3 for $30 Thursday menu offering 3 courses for $30, while sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to great music with good company.



Happy Hour: 5-6pm

Dinner Specials: 5-Close

Check out and enjoy the newest additions on our dinner menu!