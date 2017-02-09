Blush Live Patio Session ft. One2Tree
Join Blush for a night of live music on our covered, heated patio enjoying reggae islands vibes from this week's artists Onetwo Tree
Date: Thursday February 9, 2017
Time: 8pm - 10pm
Indulge in delicious food including options from our 3 for $30 Thursday menu offering 3 courses for $30, while sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to great music with good company.
Happy Hour: 5-6pm
Dinner Specials: 5-Close
Check out and enjoy the newest additions on our dinner menu!
Event Details
- Starts: February 9, 2017 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Location: Blush Restaurant + Lounge 630 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/279608022457631/