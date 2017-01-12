Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Blush Live Patio Session ft Whesli

January 12, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us Thursday, January 12th 8pm-10pm in our covered, heated patio for a night of live music with the soothing indie soul sounds of Whesli 

Time: 8pm - 10pm

Indulge in delicious food including options from our 3 for $30 Thursday menu offering 3
courses for $30, while sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to great music with
good company.


Dinner Specials: 5-Close
Check out and enjoy the newest additions on our dinner menu!

 

