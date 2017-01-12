Blush Live Patio Session ft Whesli
Join us Thursday, January 12th 8pm-10pm in our covered, heated patio for a night of live music with the soothing indie soul sounds of Whesli
Indulge in delicious food including options from our 3 for $30 Thursday menu offering 3
courses for $30, while sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to great music with
good company.
Dinner Specials: 5-Close
Check out and enjoy the newest additions on our dinner menu!
- Starts: January 12, 2017 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: No Cover
- Location: Blush Restaurant + Lounge 630 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/396631524012915/