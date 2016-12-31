Calendar » Blush present A Grande Affair NYE 2017

December 31, 2016 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Blush Restaurant + Lounge is your NYE dining destination!



Join Blush and ring in the New Year in class and style.

Start the night in our ambient indoor dining room while enjoying a specially prepared, 4-course prixe fixe menu with

early dining before 7pm and premiere dining beginning at 7pm.



But the night must not end there. Stay near and join us in our covered, modern decor patio as we say goodbye to 2016 and cheers to 2017!



For reservations please call (805) 957-1300 or visit http://www.blushsb.com/reservation/