Blush to Host Annual SB Matchmaking Singles Event

February 10, 2017 from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Santa Barbara Matchmaking is hosting its first singles event of the year from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Blush Restaurant, 630 State St., Santa Barbara.

Around 100 singles are expected to attend the pre-Valentine’s Day event entitled “Meet Your Match.” The event is for singles between the ages of 35 and 59. Admission cost is $30 with advance online registration using Promo Code MYMnews for women or MYMnewsM for men. Pay online at https://nightout.com/events/meet-your-match-valentines-party-2017/tickets#.WIZ-IVUrLIU. Admission costs $40 at the door.

"We're really excited to host another event at Blush," said Lisa Amador, founder of the five-year-old business, Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC. "The atmosphere is cozy and romantic and many people leave with dates for Valentine's Day. There are still many couples together today who have met at prior Meet your Match events."

Amador said, “It's a party where you actually learn something about the person you're meeting in a non-intimidating way. So, don't miss your chance to be a part of this annual event with 100 singles from Santa Barbara and surrounding areas.”

A trained and certified matchmaker, and Valentine's Day cupid, Amador explained how the “Meet Your Match” event will work:

“Men and women get two cards with five questions on each card,” she said. “Answer the questions on your card; the goal is to go find someone and ask them the questions to see if your answers match.”

There is no pressure or embarrassment, just great fun, she said. “When you meet someone with three or more answers that match, go claim your raffle ticket and start over to meet another match,” she said “Or not, maybe your match is more interesting than another raffle ticket.”

Singles also can win prizes from local companies worth thousands of dollars. Each person gets one drink and appetizers included with entry.

DJ Darla Bea will provide music. "It's proven that dancing releases endorphins, which increase pleasure and bonding," Amador said. "I want all my guests to have a great experience and increase their odds of meeting that someone special."

For more information, see sbmatchmaking.com