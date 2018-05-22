Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:53 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Boating Safety and Flare Shoot Exercise

May 22, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Harbor Patrol Officer, Rick Hubbard, will discuss law enforcement statistics in the marinas.  Safe boating tips will be discussed.  Have you ever wanted to shoot off a flare but fortunately have not been in distress?  This is your chance.  Bring your expired flares and fire them off in a controlled environment.

 

