Calendar » Bob Ballard and Friends at the Lobero

July 13, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Bob Ballard and Friends at the Lobero

Wednesday, July 13

7:00-9:00 PM

Lobero Theater

FREE admission

Dr. Robert Ballard, world famous ocean explorer and scientist, will discuss the future of ocean exploration and the current expedition of the E/V Nautilus in the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. A panel of local students will join Dr. Ballard to discuss exploration and research aboard the Nautilus. Reserve a seat at eventbrite.com (search Bob Ballard)