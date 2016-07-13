Bob Ballard and Friends at the Lobero
Wednesday, July 13
7:00-9:00 PM
Lobero Theater
FREE admission
Dr. Robert Ballard, world famous ocean explorer and scientist, will discuss the future of ocean exploration and the current expedition of the E/V Nautilus in the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. A panel of local students will join Dr. Ballard to discuss exploration and research aboard the Nautilus. Reserve a seat at eventbrite.com (search Bob Ballard)
