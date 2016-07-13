Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 2:31 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Bob Ballard and Friends at the Lobero

July 13, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Lobero Theater

Dr. Robert Ballard, world famous ocean explorer and scientist, will discuss the future of ocean exploration and the current expedition of the E/V Nautilus in the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.  A panel of local students will join Dr. Ballard to discuss exploration and research aboard the Nautilus.   Reserve a seat at eventbrite.com (search Bob Ballard)

 

