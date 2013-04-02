Calendar » Bobby McFerrin

April 2, 2013 from 8:00pm

Bobby McFerrin Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Tue, Apr 2 8:00 PM The Granada Theatre (seating chart) $38 - $53 : General Public $20 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Spirit You All A matchless vocal improviser with breathtaking vocal range, 10-time Grammy winner Bobby McFerrin returns with his latest project, Spirit You All, influenced by the spirituals his father (opera singer Robert McFerrin, Sr.) sang.