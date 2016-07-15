Calendar » Bogie & Bacall Free Summer Cinema: Casablanca

July 15, 2016 from 8:30pm - 10:30pm

An undisputed masterpiece, Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman give career-defining performances as Rick Blaine, the hard-drinking American running a nightclub in Casablanca when Morocco was a crossroads for spies, traitors, Nazis and the French Resistance, and Ilsa Lund, the woman Rick loved years earlier in Paris and whom he believes abandoned him. Set amidst the backdrop of World War II, Casablanca reaches the epitome of love and sacrifice as Rick and Ilsa weigh their own happiness against the fate of the world. (Michael Curtiz, 1942, 102 min.)