Calendar » Bogie & Bacall Free Summer Cinema: Dark Passage

August 12, 2016 from 8:30pm - 10:30pm

Falsely accused of killing his wife, Vincent Parry (Humphrey Bogart) escapes from prison to seek the true killer. Not knowing whom he can trust, Vincent finds a surprising ally in Irene Jansen (Lauren Bacall, in an acclaimed performance), a stranger who bravely takes in the mystery man. Danger closes in as Vincent uncovers the shocking secrets behind his wife’s murder. Hailed by critics for its inventive use of subjective camera techniques by which the viewer sees the action through the protagonist’s eyes. (Delmar Daves, 1947, 106 min.)