Calendar » Bogie & Bacall Free Summer Cinema: How to Marry a Millionaire

August 24, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Resourceful Schatze Page (Lauren Bacall), spunky Loco Dempsey (Betty Grable) and ditzy Pola Debevoise (Marilyn Monroe) set out to marry millionaires. When the three friends scheme to rent a luxurious penthouse in New York City to attract rich husbands, fate has something else in store. After a series of misunderstandings and comedies of error, the girls realize that money is no substitute for happiness. Starring a trio of screen sirens, this delightful comedy serves up sharp observations about the opposite sex, and, as the first film to be photographed in CinemaScope wide-screen and in sumptuous color, is a visual treat. ((Jean Negulesco, 1953, 95 min.)