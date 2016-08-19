Calendar » Bogie & Bacall Free Summer Cinema: Key Largo

August 19, 2016 from 8:30pm - 10:30pm

Frank McCloud (Humphrey Bogart), an embittered war veteran, travels to Key Largo to meet Nora Temple (Lauren Bacall), the wife of his deceased war buddy. Arriving at a tumbledown hotel managed by Nora's father-in-law James Temple (Lionel Barrymore), McCloud discovers that the establishment has been taken over by exiled gangster Johnny Rocco (Edward G. Robinson). While the group is stuck in the hotel as a hurricane draws near, stormy passions rise. Considered one of the most visually evocative noir films, Key Largo concentrates on the simmering tensions between characters. (John Huston, 1948, 101 min.)