Bogie & Bacall Free Summer Cinema: The Big Sleep

July 27, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

When cynical private eye Philip Marlowe (Humphrey Bogart) is hired by a millionaire to handle a blackmailer, Marlowe finds himself involved with more than extortion. Kidnapping, pornography, seduction and murder are just a few plot twists in this complex whodunit. Featuring a mystifying trail of false leads, unforgettable dialogue and raw-edged characters, including the millionaire’s enigmatic daughter Vivian (Lauren Bacall), The Big Sleep is perhaps the definitive Humphrey Bogart/Lauren Bacall film, with some of the most innuendo-filled dialogue in film history between its two main leads. Based on Raymond Chandler's hard-boiled detective mystery, this adaptation was scripted by William Faulkner. (Howard Hawks, 1946, 114 min.)