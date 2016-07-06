Calendar » Bogie & Bacall Free Summer Cinema: The Maltese Falcoln

July 6, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

A mixture of mystery, romance and thriller, this classic noir stars screen legend Humphrey Bogart as no-nonsense private detective Sam Spade, who gets more than he bargained for when he takes a case brought to him by femme fatale Miss Wonderly (Mary Astor). On the quest for a priceless statuette, Spade must contend with murder, deceit and memorable villains like a quirky low-life crook played by Peter Lorre. Based on one of author Dashiell Hammett’s best thrillers, this iconic film was John Huston’s directorial debut. (John Huston, 1941, 101 min.)