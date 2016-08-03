Calendar » Bogie & Bacall Free Summer Cinema: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

August 3, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Three down-and-out Americans meet by chance in Mexico and set out to discover gold in the Sierra Madre mountains, a quest that introduces them to the ruthlessness of bandits, federales and the desert. One of the men, Dobbs (Humphrey Bogart), begins to lust after the entire treasure and grows increasingly paranoid and distrustful. In what is perhaps cinema’s most iconic treatments of greed’s corrosive power, the men gradually turn against each other as they make their way toward a bitterly ironic conclusion. ((John Huston, 1948, 126 min.)