Bogie & Bacall Free Summer Cinema: To Have and Have Not

July 20, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Loosely based on Ernest Hemingway's novel, To Have and Have Not takes us to Martinique during World War II, where charter boat captain Harry Morgan (Humphrey Bogart) maintains a policy of strict neutrality toward the war. But everything changes when he meets the young American cabaret singer Marie Browning (Lauren Bacall, in her screen debut) and a fugitive leader of the French Resistance who both need a way off the island. With the film’s legendary “You know how to whistle, don't you?” scene, its enduring popularity is in large part due to the chemistry between Bogart and Bacall, whose on-screen affair led to their famous romance, which endured until Bogart’s death. (Howard Hawks, 1944, 100 min.)