Bollywood Masala Orchestra and Dancers of India: Spirit of India

September 5, 2015 from 8:00pm

Spirit of India is an original theatrical event in which 17 lavishly costumed dancers, acrobats, fire-eaters and sword dancers perform an eclectic repertoire on Western and traditional Indian instruments. This lively musical journey from Rajasthan to Mumbai is the bold vision of Artistic Director Rahis Bharti, who invites audiences to the world of music, dance, dynamic rhythm and spirituality that characterize India and, of course, the irresistible scores of Bollywood film soundtracks. A veritable feast of sight and sound, both the rich traditions and modern interpretations capture the signature sound and vision of India.