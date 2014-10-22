Calendar » Bollywood Movie Night

October 22, 2014 from 6:00pm

Band Baaja Baaraat (Bands, Horns, and Revelry), 2010

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma star in this romantic comedy of two wedding planners, Shruti and Bittoo, based in Delhi. The film is replete with colorful dances that showcase the lavish, celebratory nature of Indian weddings.