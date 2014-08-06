Calendar » Bonding With Your Precious Newborn

August 6, 2014 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

Renowned midwife and international speaker Mary Jackson will share her wonderful techniques for bonding and sharing with your baby, both prenatally and at birth. She will also discuss how your own birth experience can affect and color your baby's experience.

Mary Jackson has been a home birth midwife since 1975. She is participating in cutting-edge research about imprints that occur around the time of conception, pregnancy and birth, and how they affect us throughout the rest of our lives and what it takes to heal from challenges in these experiences. She has spoken internationally at conferences, elementary, junior high and high schools, colleges, graduate programs, and at hospital trainings for doctors, nurses and midwives. Mary Jackson Midwifery offers services in prenatal care, home birth, postpartum care, breastfeed support, birth and parenting classes, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.birthinconnection.com/index.htm.

The event is FREE and open to expectant parents. RSVPs are requested. To RSVP, call (805) 957-1116 x109, email [email protected] or visit http://jewishsantabarbara.org/community-calendar/bonding-with-your-newborn.