May 12, 2018 from 10:30am - 1:30pm

Workshop: Bone Wisdom for Women

Saturday, May 12 | 10:30am-1:30pm

Women's Athletic Club

Do you have osteoporosis or want to learn how to help prevent it?

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with your mother, daughter or a friend by learning how the right nutrition and exercise can help keep your bones strong and healthy. This special workshop for women only, will include a Buff Bones® workout followed by a bone fortifying lunch.

Led by Pilates professional and Licensed Buff Bones® Instructor Alexis Pittmon & Nutritionist Grace Twedt.

Cost: $30 ($25 for WAC members)

Location: Women's Athletic Club, 4141 State Street Suite D1-2 Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Online Registration Available

Details:

(805) 334-0216 | [email protected] www.bewellpilates.com