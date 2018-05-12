Bone Wisdom for Women
Workshop: Bone Wisdom for Women
Saturday, May 12 | 10:30am-1:30pm
Women's Athletic Club
Do you have osteoporosis or want to learn how to help prevent it?
Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with your mother, daughter or a friend by learning how the right nutrition and exercise can help keep your bones strong and healthy. This special workshop for women only, will include a Buff Bones® workout followed by a bone fortifying lunch.
Led by Pilates professional and Licensed Buff Bones® Instructor Alexis Pittmon & Nutritionist Grace Twedt.
Cost: $30 ($25 for WAC members)
Location: Women's Athletic Club, 4141 State Street Suite D1-2 Santa Barbara, CA 93110
Online Registration Available
Details:
(805) 334-0216 | [email protected] www.bewellpilates.com
