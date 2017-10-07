Calendar » Bonjour Bayou—A Tour de France

October 7, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s sixteenth annual fundraiser will be held at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos estate on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. This year's theme Bonjour Bayou—A Tour de France features a casual outdoor afternoon event. Guests will select gifts from Santa Barbara’s magnifique silent auction, feast on a crème de la crème banquet presented by Lorraine Lim Catering and enjoy the excellente musique of The Idiomatiques. This special benefit is organized by the Rescue Mission’s very own Women’s Auxiliary, which consists of 65 dedicated members.

This year Denny Wayman will be honored with the Léni Fé Bland Award. Denny will be recognized for the important role he has played in the community as pastor of the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara for the past 40 years. He and his wife, Cheryl, founded Cliff Drive Christian Counseling Center that provided care to so many people and families in our community.

The funds raised at this event make it possible for the Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide emergency services for homeless guests. Last year, the Bayou event raised over $390,000 to assist people seeking shelter and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Mission has helped over 723 people achieve recovery in the last 20 years.

Rolf Geyling, the Rescue Mission president, said: “While only 21% of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 53% of our graduates remain in recovery over this same period."

For more information or to buy tickets ($150), please call the Rescue Mission at (805) 966-1316 ext. 105.