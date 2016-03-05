Friday, May 4 , 2018, 10:48 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Bonjour de France! A French Family Day

March 5, 2016 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

hosted by the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art

Also, visit Barbizon, Realism, and Impressionism in France

FREE and open to families and people of all ages––rain or shine! Food and items in the French Flea Market will be for sale. Free parking [overflow parking at Montecito Covenant Church – 671 Cold Springs Rd.]

ENTERTAINMENT
Jessica Fichot and Band
Accordion International Music Society
Derek the Mime
Puppet Theatre
Santa Barbara Festival Ballet
Montecito School of Ballet
Destination Dance and Performing Arts
 
FOOD
McConnell's Ice Cream Truck
Crepe'n Around Food Truck
The Burger Bus
Coffee & sweets at the Café Parisien

MUSEUM
Curator’s tour
Gallery games with prizes

ACTIVITIES
Craft workshops
Photo booth station
Face painting
Temporary tattoos
Hair braiding

MARCHÉ AUX PUCES
A fun French Flea Market...and more!

Special thanks to: The Westmont Art Council and Jennifer Johnson (President) 
for coordinating Family Day festivities

 

Event Details

  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art (955 La Paz Road, SB, CA 93108)
  • Website: http://www.westmontmuseum.org
