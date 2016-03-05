Calendar » Bonjour de France! A French Family Day

March 5, 2016 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Bonjour de France! A French Family Day

hosted by the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art

March 5 • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Also, visit Barbizon, Realism, and Impressionism in France

FREE and open to families and people of all ages––rain or shine! Food and items in the French Flea Market will be for sale. Free parking [overflow parking at Montecito Covenant Church – 671 Cold Springs Rd.]

ENTERTAINMENT

Jessica Fichot and Band

Accordion International Music Society

Derek the Mime

Puppet Theatre

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet

Montecito School of Ballet

Destination Dance and Performing Arts

FOOD

McConnell's Ice Cream Truck

Crepe'n Around Food Truck

The Burger Bus

Coffee & sweets at the Café Parisien

MUSEUM

Curator’s tour

Gallery games with prizes

ACTIVITIES

Craft workshops

Photo booth station

Face painting

Temporary tattoos

Hair braiding

MARCHÉ AUX PUCES

A fun French Flea Market...and more!

Special thanks to: The Westmont Art Council and Jennifer Johnson (President)

for coordinating Family Day festivities