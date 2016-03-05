Bonjour de France! A French Family Day
hosted by the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art
March 5 • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Also, visit Barbizon, Realism, and Impressionism in France
FREE and open to families and people of all ages––rain or shine! Food and items in the French Flea Market will be for sale. Free parking [overflow parking at Montecito Covenant Church – 671 Cold Springs Rd.]
Jessica Fichot and Band
Accordion International Music Society
Derek the Mime
Puppet Theatre
Santa Barbara Festival Ballet
Destination Dance and Performing Arts
McConnell's Ice Cream Truck
Crepe'n Around Food Truck
Coffee & sweets at the Café Parisien
MUSEUM
Curator’s tour
Gallery games with prizes
ACTIVITIES
Craft workshops
Photo booth station
Face painting
Temporary tattoos
Hair braiding
MARCHÉ AUX PUCES
A fun French Flea Market...and more!
Special thanks to: The Westmont Art Council and Jennifer Johnson (President)
for coordinating Family Day festivities
