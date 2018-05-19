Calendar » Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara to Hold Annual Show and Sale

May 19, 2018 from 11am - 4pm

The Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara will hold its annual show, sale and demonstrations Saturday and Sunday May 19 and 20 in the Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 La Cumbre Road at the corner of Foothill Road. Admission is free and open to all who may be interested. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday noon to 4 p.m.